UFL surrenders to community feedback, delays launch for three months to polish content

This September was supposed to be the first in a long time where we would have three opponents to win over the football sports sim fans, but over the course of the two beta tests that have taken place over the last few months, it seemed that the lowest ranked in the league was newcomer UFL. Much of the feedback from gamers who have tested it (we have done so ourselves) appealed for a delayed launch given the current poor state of the game, more so when later this month the new EA Sports FC 25 will be released and eFootball 2024 will make a rebirth to simply eFootball for the new season. And it looks like they've come to their senses.

The game's X account has issued a statement indicating that it is delaying the release of UFL by three months. It was supposed to be released on September 12, but now it will be released on December 5. Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov also says that in addition to the expected polish based on player feedback, new game modes will be added. In any case, "UFL is coming this December, so we hope to bring a little New Year's gift for everyone involved."

Are you going to try out UFL when it launches its full version on 5 December?