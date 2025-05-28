UFL gets new gameplay update on May 29 and a PC demo at Steam Next Fest

HQ

UFL, the football game by Strikerz Inc. released in December 2024, as a free-to-play alternative to EA Sports FC, is getting a new update on May 29 with refined gameplay mechanics, improved Ai and new stadiums. But more importantly for PC fans, the PC version will have a playable demo at Steam Next Fest, betweem June 9-16.

The PC version, which will have dedicated keyboard and mouse controls and anti-cheat features, is launching some time this year, but players will be able to try it and feedback to Strikerz with the demo playable between June 9 and June 16.

"We understand that millions of players around the world are waiting, and we fully recognize the responsibility that comes with this. The upcoming PC demo test is especially important to us — the feedback from our community will be invaluable in making the game better. Following the test, we will finalize refinements and perfect the experience, ensuring we deliver the game the players deserve", said Strikerz CEO Eugene Nashilov.

You can check here the system requirements, but they say that "in short, a gaming PC is recommended".

New UFL update

There are also news for current UFL players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S: a new update is launching on May 29, v. 0.64, with gameplay and content enhancementes based on player input, including "a significant upgrade to offensive mechanics, making attacks more dynamic and rewarding", stamina adjustments to over 600 in-game players to better reflect realistic fatigue behavior and smarter reactions and decision-makings for the AI.

In terms of content, two new stadiums are added, Bridge Meadow and Alphamega Stadium. A new Dragonborn Team Pass will be added and two skin packs will be on sale on June 5 and July 12.