UFL feels ready to take the field and announces its release on 12 September on PS5 and Xbox Series

UFL was first announced three years ago, when Strikerz. Inc took to the Opening Night Live stage at Gamescom to make an ambitious pitch to compete with eFootball and the still FIFA, now EA Sports FC. It seems that all this time, we've barely had any glimpses of its development, apart from the odd team deal and alpha gameplay. Recently they've been testing a second open beta, and it must have gone well, because now the game's official account has announced that they're ready to compete.

UFL is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series on 12 September, and those who get the Foundation pack will also receive some cosmetics, the "Estádio do Redentor" stadium (they can't call it Maracaná due to licensing issues) and seven days of early access.

Following the announcement on social media, some users have advised the developers to change the release date, which is so close to its competitor EA FC 25 (20 September), but its creators are quite confident and promise to provide ongoing support from the moment UFL is released.

What do you think of UFL and do you think it will be able to assert its place among giants like eFootball 2025 and EA Sports FC 25?