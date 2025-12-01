UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall posts medical report on rare condition on both eyes

HQ

UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he suffers a medical condition on both eyes, following his fight on October 25, when his rival Ciryl Gane accidentaly poked his eyes. The 32-year-old Englishman asked for the fight to stop, and he retained his heavyweight belt, as the fight, a title defence, was declared no-contest.

Since then, some people have said that he faked the injury. To stop the haters, Aspinall posted his full medical report on Instagram, alongside some "memes", thanking fans for his support...and showing his middle finger to haters.

As per the medical report, Aspinall was diagnosed with a "significant traumatic bilateral Brown's syndrome", which causes persistent diplopia (double vision) and marked peripheral visual field impairment. The medical tests also show a minimally displaced fracture of the right medial orbital wall and disruption of the superior oblique tendon-trochlear mechanism.

In simpler words, doctors advise Aspinall to don't fight until the diplopia fully resolves, and not drive before the symptsons stabilise. Depending on his clinical progression, he may have to unergo periocular steorid injections or surgical intervention to adress persistent motility impairment if the symptsons fail to resolve.

"Coming to get my revenge on the big cheater", Aspinall posted on Instagram.