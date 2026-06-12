UFC Freedom 250: time in Europe and how to watch the White House event with Topuria and Gaethje live
Ilia Topuria defends his lightweight world championship in the White House, in front of Donald Trump.
The UFC event in the White House, named UFC Freedom 250, to celebrate 250 years since the independance of the United States of America, and also coinciding with Donald Trump's 80th birthday, takes place this Sunday, June 14, in a specially built arena in the gardens before the White House, and with an official UFC World Lightweight championship in play: Ilia Topuria will defend his belt against Justin Gaethje.
What time is the UFC White House event in Europe?
The event will start at 20:00 Eastern Time, local time in Washington DC. That means that it will not start until Monday in European time. The UFC Freedom 250 will start at 2:00 AM CEST (Central European Summer Time), 1:00 AM BST in the UK of Monday June 15.
All fights in the UFC Freedom 250 Event
Bear in mind that Topuria vs. Gaethje, as the main event, will take place a few hours after the event starts, which has the following fights:
- Lightweight championship: Ilia Topuira vs. Justin Gaethje
- Interim heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane
- Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis
- Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler
- Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia
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Where to watch the UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday/Monday
The event will be livestreamed on several channels across Europe. Here's a list of broadcasters for UFC Freedom 250 with Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje:
- France: RMC Sport
- Switzerland: RMC Sport, DAZN, UFC Fight Pass
- Germany: DAZN
- Austria: DAZN
- Italy: HBO Max
- Netherlands: HBO Max
- Spain: HBO Max
- Czech Republic: Nova
- Slovakia: Nova
- Denmark: Viaplay
- Norway: Viaplay
- Sweden: Viaplay
- Finland: Viaplay
- Iceland: Viaplay
- United Kingdom: TNT Sports
- Ireland: TNT Sports
- Balkans: Arena Fight TV
Alternatively, you can also access to this and other UFC events with the UFC Fight Pass, although it depends on the region.
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