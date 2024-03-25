UFC fighter Mike Davis says Halo saved his life

HQ

If you watched UFC Fight Night 239 last week, you could see Mike Davis beat Natan Levy in a lightweight battle. But as you might imagine, it wasn't always obvious that he would get this far, and in a recent interview with Parry Punch, he reveals a game that he thinks saved his life: "The game that saved my life was Halo."

When asked to clarify this, Davis says he's from upstate New York, "and as you can probably guess, there's not a lot of black people", something that resulted in really bad bullying:

".. So, I got stuffed in lockers, called names, I got picked up and got put into the basketball [hoop]. Bro I got picked on. A lot of the time I would find myself in the bathroom trying to inflict pain on myself. .. I didn't have friends. I really didn't."

Instead he started playing Xbox online, and finally found friends and a community:

"And what saved my life was after school I would go home, I would turn on the Xbox that I was gifted from my mom... And I got Halo, and I met friends. And everyday, the only thing that made me want to keep going was to jump on Halo and play with my friends."

We're really happy gaming and Master Chief helped Mike Davis' get his life together. Have you made real friends by playing online with others?