UFC CEO Dana White takes credit in the shutdown of piracy platform Streameast

UFC CEO Dana White has taken credit in taking down Streameast, one of the largest piracy streaming services, used by millions of people to watch sports live illegally. The platform was taken down in September and two men were arrested in Egypt with suspicion of copyright infringement. Local authorities also seized laptops and hundreds of thousands of europs in cryptocurrency.

Speaking in the podcast Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley, White was asked if he had shut down Streameast. The UFC boss responded that "I cut down a lot of streamers, yes, that's one of my favorite things to do. We took it serious and went after people", confirming he worked with local authorities to track down and close the platform.

White has advocated for long for stricter measures against piracy. Streameast creators once asked White to pay their fighters more, while White has often pursued for raising prices for UFC, on a pay-per-view basis, as a way to reduce losses caused by piracy. "People who steal it are stealing for us and them. And what happens to people who steal? You get f**king smashed, and you go to jail, and I make sure that we get you", White told GQ back in 2022, referring to fighters' paychecks' (via Dexerto).