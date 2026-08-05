UFC actually lost around $30 million with the White House event

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The UFC Freedom 250 event, held on the South gardens of the White House on June 14, which ended with Justin Gaethje destroying Ilia Topuria, caused the UFC to lose around $30m, although that was expected by the company.

There were no tickets sold at the event for the general public, which was made mostly of US army veterans and families, so the only recoup was through sponsorships, media exposure, and other partnerships. The event budget, which included the construction of the arena, rose to more than $60m. TKO Group Holdings, UFC's parent company, said that the event, "as anticipated, resulted in an approximate $30m loss", so their profit margins at UFC were meaningfully impacted.

The event, however, attracted a global audience of 8.2 million viewers in the US and 34 million viewers worldwide, making it one of the most watched mixed martial arts events of all-time. The fight was one of the special events to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, and it coincided with Donald Trump's 80th birthday.