UFC 4, Planet Coaster, and Tiny Tina all headline February's PlayStation Plus line-up

HQ

As the month of January is coming to a close, Sony has already revealed the games that will be making up the next month of PlayStation Plus. For the duration of February, we can look forward to the usual three new titles, consisting of two PS4 games and one PS5 game.

Starting Tuesday, you can look to grab UFC 4 on PS4, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure (the standalone version of the Borderlands 2 DLC) on PS4, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition on PS5.

With these three new titles inbound, you do still have a few days to snag a copy of Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic, so be sure to add them to your library before the disappear from the service.