UFC 4, Bloodroots and more confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft keeps filling up Xbox Game Pass with new titles and has now confirmed what to expect the week starting today. It is headlined by UFC 4, Bloodroots, and Farming Simulator 19 - but we would really recommend you to try out Tropico 6 as well. It's a perfect title for hot summer days, running your own tropical paradise like a true dictator.

• Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud) - July 8

• Tropico 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 8

• UFC 4 (Console) EA Play - July 8

• Bloodroots (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 15

• Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - July 15

• The Medium (Cloud) - July 15

As is tradition, it's not only fun 'n games, as some titles leave each month as well. Here are five games you should focus on if you want to play them:

July 14 (EA Play)

• EA Sports UFC (Console)

• EA Sports UFC 2 (Console)

July 15

• Endless Space 2 (PC)

• Downwell (PC)

• CrossCode (Cloud, Console, and PC)