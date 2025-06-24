UFC 317 Oliveira vs. Topuria: times and how to watch it live on Sunday

HQ

MMA fans have been eagerly awaiting this weekend: the International Fight Week, one of the most important fighting events of the year, held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with UFC 317, headed by the fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title.

The lightweight title has been vacant since champion Islam Makhachev moved up to UFC welterweight division. Two contenders for the title: the Brazilian Charles Oliveira (35 years old), who already had the lightweight belt between 2021 and 2022, and the Spanish and Georgian fighter Topuria (28), who renounced to his featherweight title last February as he wants to permanently return to the lightweight division after one year defending his featherweight title.

The International Fight Week will also have the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame. Topuria vs Oliveira will be the headline combat, but other exciting fights include the co-main event fight between current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja against challenger Kai Kara-France. In total, 12 fights between the preliminary cards and the fight card.

What time is UFC 317

The bad news is that the timing is really awful for European fans to watch it live. The early preliminary fight will start at 12:30 AM CEST on Sunday, Jun 29, but the main card will not start until 3:00 AM BST, 4:00 AM CEST on Sunday, with four fights before the fight between Topuria and Oliveira.



Lightweight: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira



Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France



Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van



Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano



Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima



It is estimated that the fight between Topuria and Oliveira will happen at 5:25 AM BST / 6:25 AM CEST.

However, if you want to watch it live, you can watch it on TNT Sports and Discovery+ live in the United Kingdom. Other broadcasters in Europe include:



RMC Sport (France, Switzerland [French-speaking])



UFC PPV on UFC FIGHT PASS (Germany, Poland, Spain, Switzerland)



DAZN (Germany, Switzerland [German-speaking])



Discovery+ (Netherlands, Italy)



Max (Spain)



Polsat Sport (Poland)



Viaplay (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden)



NET4+ (Hungary)



UFC FIGHT PASS (Switzerland)

