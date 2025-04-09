UEFA Women's Nations League table after a stunning 7-1 victory from Spain

UEFA Women's Nations League had some blockbuster games yesterday, finishing the second part of the group stage: four games have been played, two remain on the group stage for nations in the A League, including a stunning 7-1 from Spain to Portugal that make the World Champions reclaim the top spot of their group after being third a week ago, with a little help from Belgium after defeating England 3-2.
As we have previously explained, this competition has the particularity that only the top teams on each of the four groups of Nations League A will qualify for the semi-finals (there will be no quarter-finals).
After the games played last week, this is how the Women's Nations League table for League A looks. Group 2 is the only one where a semi-finalist have been all but confirmed, France, but for the rest, there's still a lot of excitement coming for the fifth and sixth games of the group stage (May 30 and June 3).