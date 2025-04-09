UEFA Women's Nations League table after a stunning 7-1 victory from Spain

HQ

UEFA Women's Nations League had some blockbuster games yesterday, finishing the second part of the group stage: four games have been played, two remain on the group stage for nations in the A League, including a stunning 7-1 from Spain to Portugal that make the World Champions reclaim the top spot of their group after being third a week ago, with a little help from Belgium after defeating England 3-2.

As we have previously explained, this competition has the particularity that only the top teams on each of the four groups of Nations League A will qualify for the semi-finals (there will be no quarter-finals).

After the games played last week, this is how the Women's Nations League table for League A looks. Group 2 is the only one where a semi-finalist have been all but confirmed, France, but for the rest, there's still a lot of excitement coming for the fifth and sixth games of the group stage (May 30 and June 3).

Women's Nations League table: Wins (W), Draws (D), Losses (L)

Group A1



Germany - 10 points (3W, 1D)



Netherlands - 10 points (3W, 1D)



Austria - 3 points (1W, 3L)



Scotland - 0 points (4L)



Group A2



France - 12 points (4W)



Norway - 4 points (1W, 1D ,2L)



Iceland - 3 points (3D, 1L)



Switzerland - 2 points (2D, 2L)



Group A3



Spain - 9 points (3W, 1L)



England - 7 points (2W, 1D, 1L)



Portugal - 4 points (1W, 1D, 2L)



Belgium - 3 points (1W, 3L)



Group A4



Sweden - 8 points (2W, 2D)



Italy - 6 points (2W, 2L)



Denmark - 6 points (2W, 2L)



Wales - 2 points (2D, 2L)

