UEFA Women's Nations League matchdays for April 2025: every goal matters more than ever

The UEFA Women's Nations League A is exciting: only the top team in each groups qualifies for semis.

UEFA Women's Nations League returns today, for a couple of matchdays as part of the group stage. 25 games on Friday, April 4, and 25 more on Tuesday, April 8, divided in the three divisions (Nations League A, B and C).

While it's only halfway point of the Group Stage, it could be decisive for teams in Nations League A, as only the top team of each group (Group A1, A2, A3 and A4) will reach the semi-finals later this year. That means winning is imperative: draws may not be enough, and every goal matters, as it is likely some winners will be decided by goal average.

So far, after the first matchdays played in february, the table stands this way: Germany leads Group A1 but tied with points with the Nertherlands, France leads Group A2, Portugal and England lead Group A3 tied with points, and Sweden and Denmark lead Group A4, also tied with points.

Women's Nations League matchdays for April 2025

Friday, April 4

Group A1


  • Netherlands vs Austria (20:00 CEST, 19:00 GMT+1)

  • Scotland vs Germany (20:35 CEST, 19:35 GMT+1)

Group A2


  • Iceland vs Norway (17:45 CEST, 16:45 GMT+1)

  • Switzerland vs France (20:00 CEST, 19:00 GMT+1)

Group A3


  • Portugal vs Spain (20:45 CEST, 19:45 GMT+1)

  • England vs Belgium (21:00 CEST, 20:00 GMT+1)

Group A4


  • Sweden vs Italy (19:00 CEST, 18:00 GMT+1)

  • Wales vs Denmark (20:15 CEST, 19:15 GMT+1)

Tuesday, April 8

Group A1


  • Germany vs Scotland (17:45 CEST, 16:45 GMT+1)

  • Austria vs Netherlands (18:15 CEST, 17:15 GMT+1)

Group A2


  • Iceland vs Switzerland (17:45 CEST, 16:45 GMT+1)

  • Norway vs France (19:00 CEST, 18:00 GMT+1)

Group A3


  • Spain vs Portugal (19:00 CEST, 18:00 GMT+1)

  • Belgium vs England (20:30 CEST, 19:30 GMT+1)

Group A4


  • Denmark vs Italy (18:00 CEST, 17:00 GMT+1)

  • Sweden vs Wales (19:00 CEST, 18:00 GMT+1)

Marta Fernández Jiménez / Shutterstock

