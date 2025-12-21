UEFA Women's Euro distributed 9 million euros between 103 European clubs, twice the amount of 2022

HQ

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, held in Switzerland between 2 and 27 July, with England beating Spain in penalties, doubled the amount of money distributed in the competition compared to the 2022 edition. The club benefits programme, in collaboration with European Football Clubs (EFC), distributed a record €9 million to 103 European clubs, compared to 4.5 million in 2022.

While clubs don't play in these tournaments, these payments are made to both elite and amateur clubs whose players were selected for national teams at Women's EURO 2025, as a recognition to the role clubs at every level play in developing players.

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, chairman of the EFC (also known as president of Paris Saint-Germain and beIN Sports), said that "club benefits programmes are a key pillar of our strategic partnership with UEFA and they strengthen the mutually important partnership between clubs and national teams in continuing to grow and develop the sport."

The increase in club's revenue also mirrored the increase in prize money, with players receiving a guaranteed percentage of the rewards for the first time.

UEFA announced this month that Germany will host the next edition of the Women's Euro in 2029.