UEFA Women's Champions League results from quarter-finals

HQ

The first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League concluded with victories for Wolfsburg, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, good placed to confirm qualification next week. Chelsea, Lyon and Manchester United can still hope for a comeback, but Real Madrid can say goodbye to the competition again, after losing 6-2 to Barcelona at home. The 23rd time Barça beats Real Madrid in the women's Clásico, they have only lost once...

These are the results of the Women's Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday:



Wolfsburg 1-0 Lyon



Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea



Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona



Manchester United 2-3 Bayern Munich



Times for the Women's Champions League quarter-finals second leg:

Wednesday, 1 April



Bayern München vs Manchester United: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Chelsea vs Arsenal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Thursday, 2 April



Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburfg: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Semifinals will continue on April 25/26 and May 2/3, with the final in Oslo on May 23. Who do you think will win Women's Champions League this year?