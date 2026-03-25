Sports
UEFA Women's Champions League results from quarter-finals
Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid as usual in Women's Champions League.
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The first leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League concluded with victories for Wolfsburg, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, good placed to confirm qualification next week. Chelsea, Lyon and Manchester United can still hope for a comeback, but Real Madrid can say goodbye to the competition again, after losing 6-2 to Barcelona at home. The 23rd time Barça beats Real Madrid in the women's Clásico, they have only lost once...
These are the results of the Women's Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday:
- Wolfsburg 1-0 Lyon
- Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
- Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona
- Manchester United 2-3 Bayern Munich
Times for the Women's Champions League quarter-finals second leg:
Wednesday, 1 April
- Bayern München vs Manchester United: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Chelsea vs Arsenal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Thursday, 2 April
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburfg: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Semifinals will continue on April 25/26 and May 2/3, with the final in Oslo on May 23. Who do you think will win Women's Champions League this year?