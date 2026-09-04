UEFA Women's Champions League draw: All rivals for the league phase for 2026/27

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This month of September, a new season of the UEFA Women's Champions League will begin, with 18 teams, each of them playing six matches (three at home and three away) from September 22/23 to December 16, 2026.

This is the second year with the league phase format, with an added knockout play-offs phase (in February 2027) before quarter-finals (March 23/24; March 31/April 1), semi-finals (May 1/2 2027; May 8-9 2027) and the final at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw (28, 29 or 30 May, 2027).

The 18 clubs were divided in three pots, ranked by their UEFA coefficient, with FC Barcelona, defending champions, being the top team in Pot 1. Each team will face two teams from each pot, to secure a balanced competition.

UEFA Women's Champions League draw

After the draw to decide the rivals for each team in the league phase of the Women's Champions League, these are the results, all rivals for each team at home or away. The schedule, with dates and times, will be revealed at a later date:

Pot one

FC Barcelona: Arsenal (H), Bayern Munich (A), Paris FC (H), Roma (A), Servette (H), HB Køge (A)

OL Lyonnes: Chelsea (H), Arsenal (A), BK Häcken (H), Juventus (A), Inter Milan (H), Servette (A)

Chelsea: Paris Saint-Germain (H), OL Lyonnes (A), Roma (H), BK Häcken (A), Austria Wien (H), OH Leuven (A)

Bayern Munich: FC Barcelona (H), Paris Saint-Germain (A), Real Madrid (H), Benfica (A), Man City (H), Austria Wien (A)

Arsenal: OL Lyonnes (H), FC Barcelona (A), Benfica (H), Paris FC (A), HB Køge (H), Inter (A)

Paris Saint-Germain: Bayern Munich (H), Chelsea (A), Juventus (H), Real Madrid (A), OH Leuven (H), Man City (A)

Pot two

Real Madrid: Paris Saint-Germain (H), Bayern Munich (A), Paris FC (H), Roma (A), Inter (H), Man City (A)

Juventus: OL Lyonnes (H), Paris Saint-Germain (A), Benfica (H), BK Häcken (A), OH Leuven (H), Austria Wien (A)

BK Häcken: Chelsea (H), OL Lyonnes (A), Juventus (H), Paris FC (A), Man City (H), Inter (A)

Roma: FC Barcelona (H), Chelsea (A), Real Madrid (H), Benfica (A), Servette (H), OH Leuven (A)

Benfica: Bayern Munich (H), Arsenal (A), Roma (H), Juventus (A), Austria Wien (H), HB Køge (A)

Paris FC: Arsenal (H), FC Barcelona (A), BK Häcken (H), Real Madrid (A), HB Køge (H), Servette (A)

Pot three

Man City: Paris Saint-Germain (H), Bayern Munich (A), Real Madrid (H), BK Häcken (A), Austria Wien (H), Inter (A)

OH Leuven: Chelsea (H), Paris Saint-Germain (A), Roma (H), Juventus (A), HB Køge (H), Servette (A)

HB Køge: FC Barcelona (H), Arsenal (A), Benfica (H), Paris FC (A), Servette (H), OH Leuven (A)

Austria Wien: Bayern Munich (H), Chelsea (A), Juventus (H), Benfica (A), Inter (H), Man City (A)

Inter: Arsenal (H), OL Lyonnes (A), BK Häcken (H), Real Madrid (A), Man City (H), Austria Wien (A)

Servette: OL Lyonnes (H), FC Barcelona (A), Paris FC (H), Roma (A), OH Leuven (H), HB Køge (A)