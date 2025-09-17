UEFA will clarify selected VAR decisions at Champions League from now on, starting with Real Madrid

HQ

UEFA has launched a new campaign to explain the most controversial VAR technical decisions through their official website. With the goal of eliminating, as much as possible, controversies around difficult plays, they announce that "during the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, selected VAR technical explanations will be published on this page".

"These explanations are prepared by the refereeing experts on duty and, for significant situations, accompanied by images or video to help clarify and enhance understanding of the officiating decisions", UEFA explains, in a move similar to what LaLiga will also do weekly.

Matchday 1 of matchday 1 of Champions League, Tuesday September 16, only had a VAR decision selected by UEFA to start this new section. It was during the match between Real Madrid and Marseille, a red card shown to Dani Carvajal after referee Irfan Peljto was called by VAR to review a headbutt towards Marseille goalkeeper Gerónumo Rulli.



"72' Decision overturned: red card. Real Madrid's player, No2, deliberately struck an opponent's face with his head when the ball was not in play."



Do you agree with the referee decision? Carvajal was expelled but Real Madrid managed to win with a later goal by Mbappé from the spot. However, Carvajal will miss next Champions League game, the long trip to Kazakhstan against Kairat, and his natural replacement as right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold, suffered an injury today...