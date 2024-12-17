UEFA raises by 156% monetary prizes of Women's Euro 2025

HQ

UEFA has made several announcements this week regarding women's competitions. The most important for the public is the creation of a new competition, the Europa Cup, similar to men's Europa League (second tier continental club's competition), alongside an extension and changes in Women's Champions League, adopting the League Phase from the men's competition next year.

In 2025, it will be time for another UEFA Euro Cup (the international competition, with each nation's teams). The 14th edition of the Euro 2025 will take place in Switzerland from 2 to 27 July, 2025.

However, the most important announcement for the clubs is different: UEFA has raised the prize money for participating nations. UEFA approbed a €41 million prize money pot, a 156% increase over the same figure in 2022.

The participation fee that all teams will perceive is €1.8 million, compared to the €600,000 participation fee from 2022. Besides, players will receive a guaranteed percentage of the rewards for the first time.

That represents 70% of the overall allocated prize money. The rest will be distributed according to the performance: from €50,000 for a draw, €100,000 for each victory in the group stages. The maxium prize possible that a team can earn, considering they win all three group stage matches, is €5.1m, compared to just over €2m in 2022.

Alongside these changes, the final draw has been announced. These are the 16 teams that will fight to lift the EURO 2025 trophy next Switzerland. England won the last time, in 2022.

Women's UEFA Euro 2025 groups:

Group A



Switzerland



Norway



Iceland



Finland



Group B



Spain



Portugal



belgium



Italy



Group C



Germany



Poland



Denmark



Sweden



Group D