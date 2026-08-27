UEFA pursuing criminal charges against FIFA President Gianni Infantino for scheme to enrich himself

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UEFA doesn't loosen the grip on FIFA, and despite the threat to boycott World Cup is falling apart, as six European countries are set to participate at the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland next month, the European football governing body is pursuing legal action against the FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

That's according to documents seen by multiple outlets, including BBC and Sky, as UEFA has subpoenaed FIFA and the financial institutions involved in the plan to sell off parts of World Cup to private investors. UEFA claim Infantino and possibly other FIFA officials and advisors engaged in criminal mismanagement under Article 158 of the Swiss Criminal Code.

UEFA claims that the plan was a scheme by Infantino and a small circle to enrich themselves, "aquiring a permanent stake and otherwise profit from FIFA's most valuable assets to the detriment of FIFA, its members, and other parties within the football family". UEFA is applying to courts in Miami, Florida, where FIFA's legal team is based.