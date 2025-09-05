UEFA punishes two clubs from Europa League and Conference League for fan behaviour

HQ

UEFA has imposed severe fines on two clubs from Europa League and Conference League: FCSB, from Romania (the club previously known as Steaua Bucharest) and AEK Athens, from Greece, after the events that happened on the qualifying play-off games.

FCSB was fined with up to €30,000 for "racist and/or discriminatory behaviour" and will have several sections of the stadium in Bucharest closes at the next home match against Young Boys on October 2, according to Associsted Press.

Meanwhile, AEK Athens was charged with up to €86,000 on different fines, which include displaying a banner with insults to Anderlecht fans, during the Conference League play-off match, as well as lighting fireworks and invading the pitch. Sections of the stadium will also be closed for their next Conference League home match on October 3.