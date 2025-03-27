UEFA opens disciplinary investigation towards four Real Madrid players celebrating win over Atleti at Champions League

HQ

UEFA has launched an investigation on four Real Madrid players (Antonio Rüdiger, Kylian Mbappé, Dani Ceballos and Vinícius Júnior) for potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations while celebrating the victory in the penalty shootout over Atlético de Madrid at Champions League earlier this month.

UEFA believes that those four players made rude gestures towards Atlético fans while celebrating at their stadium. One of the most viral moments happened when Rüdiger made a neck-slash gesture, Mbappé grabbing his crotch, or Vinícius laid a Real Madrid jersey on the field with the shield upfront.

UEFA, however, did not go into details on their short statement, nor gave any more details, deadlines or potential fines that Real Madrid would appeal, surely claiming that their players responded to Atlético de Madrid fans, who threw objects at them.

In fact, another viral moment showed Bellingham heading a bottle a fan had thrown to the pitch. For the object-throwing incidents, UEFA has also opened an investigation and will impose a monetary sanction to Atlético de Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo.