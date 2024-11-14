UEFA Nations League returns today: all international football you can catch this weekend
Nations League returns from Thursday 14 to Tuesday 19: day and times for all fixtures.
HQ
Local leagues like Premier League or LaLiga and European competitions like Champions League or Europa League stopped this week (only for men's teams) in order to for UEFA to celebrate the final two Nations League matchdays and to close the group phase.
As usual, both matchdays will be celebrated back to back, starting today, Thursday November 14, and ending Tuesday, November 19. Regular leagues will return the following weekend.
All Nations League games (Thursday to Saturday)
Looking to see your country's games this week? Here are all the times and dates for Match day 5 (times set in Central European Time, CET, meaning it is one hour earlier in UK time).
Thursday 14 November 2024
Kazakhstan - Austria: 4 PM CET
Armenia - Faroe Islands: 6 PM CET
North Macedonia - Latvia: 8:45 PM CET
Greece - England: 8:45 pm CET
France - Israel: 8:45 pm CET
Belgium - Italy: 8:45 pm CET
Ireland - Finland: 8:45 pm CET
Slovenia - Norway: 8:45 pm CET
Friday 15 November 2024
Cyprus - Lithuania: 6 PM CET
San Marino - Gibraltar: 8:45 pm CET
Luxembourg - Bulgaria: 8:45 pm CET
Romania - Kosovo: 8:45 pm CET
Scotland - Croatia: 8:45 pm CET
Denmark - Spain: 8:45 pm CET
Northern Ireland - Belarus: 8:45 pm CET
Portugal - Poland: 8:45 pm CET
Switzerland - Serbia: 8:45 pm CET
Saturday 16 November 2024
Azerbaijan - Estonia: 3 PM CET
Andorra - Moldova: 6 PM CET
Montenegro - Iceland: 6 PM CET
Georgia - Ukraine: 6 PM CET
Türki̇ye - Wales: 6 PM CET
Germany - Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 pm CET
Albania - Czechia: 8:45 pm CET
Netherlands - Hungary: 8:45 pm CET
Sweden - Slovakia: 8:45 pm CET
Remember, times are written in Central European Time, meaning one hour less in UK time.