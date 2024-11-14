UEFA Nations League returns today: all international football you can catch this weekend

HQ

Local leagues like Premier League or LaLiga and European competitions like Champions League or Europa League stopped this week (only for men's teams) in order to for UEFA to celebrate the final two Nations League matchdays and to close the group phase.

As usual, both matchdays will be celebrated back to back, starting today, Thursday November 14, and ending Tuesday, November 19. Regular leagues will return the following weekend.

All Nations League games (Thursday to Saturday)

Looking to see your country's games this week? Here are all the times and dates for Match day 5 (times set in Central European Time, CET, meaning it is one hour earlier in UK time).

Thursday 14 November 2024



Kazakhstan - Austria: 4 PM CET



Armenia - Faroe Islands: 6 PM CET



North Macedonia - Latvia: 8:45 PM CET



Greece - England: 8:45 pm CET



France - Israel: 8:45 pm CET



Belgium - Italy: 8:45 pm CET



Ireland - Finland: 8:45 pm CET



Slovenia - Norway: 8:45 pm CET



Friday 15 November 2024



Cyprus - Lithuania: 6 PM CET



San Marino - Gibraltar: 8:45 pm CET



Luxembourg - Bulgaria: 8:45 pm CET



Romania - Kosovo: 8:45 pm CET



Scotland - Croatia: 8:45 pm CET



Denmark - Spain: 8:45 pm CET



Northern Ireland - Belarus: 8:45 pm CET



Portugal - Poland: 8:45 pm CET



Switzerland - Serbia: 8:45 pm CET



Saturday 16 November 2024



Azerbaijan - Estonia: 3 PM CET



Andorra - Moldova: 6 PM CET



Montenegro - Iceland: 6 PM CET



Georgia - Ukraine: 6 PM CET



Türki̇ye - Wales: 6 PM CET



Germany - Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 pm CET



Albania - Czechia: 8:45 pm CET



Netherlands - Hungary: 8:45 pm CET



Sweden - Slovakia: 8:45 pm CET



Remember, times are written in Central European Time, meaning one hour less in UK time.