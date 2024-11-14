English
UEFA Nations League returns today: all international football you can catch this weekend

Nations League returns from Thursday 14 to Tuesday 19: day and times for all fixtures.

Local leagues like Premier League or LaLiga and European competitions like Champions League or Europa League stopped this week (only for men's teams) in order to for UEFA to celebrate the final two Nations League matchdays and to close the group phase.

As usual, both matchdays will be celebrated back to back, starting today, Thursday November 14, and ending Tuesday, November 19. Regular leagues will return the following weekend.

All Nations League games (Thursday to Saturday)

Looking to see your country's games this week? Here are all the times and dates for Match day 5 (times set in Central European Time, CET, meaning it is one hour earlier in UK time).

Thursday 14 November 2024


  • Kazakhstan - Austria: 4 PM CET

  • Armenia - Faroe Islands: 6 PM CET

  • North Macedonia - Latvia: 8:45 PM CET

  • Greece - England: 8:45 pm CET

  • France - Israel: 8:45 pm CET

  • Belgium - Italy: 8:45 pm CET

  • Ireland - Finland: 8:45 pm CET

  • Slovenia - Norway: 8:45 pm CET

Friday 15 November 2024


  • Cyprus - Lithuania: 6 PM CET

  • San Marino - Gibraltar: 8:45 pm CET

  • Luxembourg - Bulgaria: 8:45 pm CET

  • Romania - Kosovo: 8:45 pm CET

  • Scotland - Croatia: 8:45 pm CET

  • Denmark - Spain: 8:45 pm CET

  • Northern Ireland - Belarus: 8:45 pm CET

  • Portugal - Poland: 8:45 pm CET

  • Switzerland - Serbia: 8:45 pm CET

Saturday 16 November 2024


  • Azerbaijan - Estonia: 3 PM CET

  • Andorra - Moldova: 6 PM CET

  • Montenegro - Iceland: 6 PM CET

  • Georgia - Ukraine: 6 PM CET

  • Türki̇ye - Wales: 6 PM CET

  • Germany - Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 pm CET

  • Albania - Czechia: 8:45 pm CET

  • Netherlands - Hungary: 8:45 pm CET

  • Sweden - Slovakia: 8:45 pm CET

Remember, times are written in Central European Time, meaning one hour less in UK time.

