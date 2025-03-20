UEFA Nations League quarter-finals results and when the second legs are

HQ

The first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals has ended, and there's a lot of excitement left for Sunday... specially for France and Portugal, two former champions of the competition, who fell on the games away. Neither the France of Kylian Mbappé nor the Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo were able to surpass hosts Denmark and Croatia.

Meanwhile, Italy fell at home against Germany, while Netherlands came very close of dethroning title holders and Europe champions Spain... but got a draw at the last minute after playing with ten players the last ten minutes. These are the results of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals:



Italy 1 - 2 Germany (Tonali 9', Kleindienst 49', Goretzka 76')



Netherlands 2 - 2 Spain (Williams 9', Gakpo 28', Reijnders 46', Merino 93')



Croatia 2 - 0 France (Budimir 26', Perišić 46')



Denmark 1 - 0 Portugal (Højlund 78')



But this is a two-legged knockout, and the second leg will take place on Sunday, March 23, at 20:45 CET, 19:45 GMT in UK time). Winners of the Italy/Germany will face Denmark/Portugal, and winners of the Netherlands/Spain will face Croatia/France in the semi-finals on June 2025.