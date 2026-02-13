UEFA Nations League 2026/27 draw and dates: Spain vs. England, France vs. Italy...

HQ

While most football fans are counting the days before World Cup 2026, the next edition of UEFA Nations League, the fifth already, is getting ready to roll after the summer, as the draw for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League quietly took place on Thursday. The groups for all 54 teams has been made (some still TBD), divided into four leagues.

The four best teams last season, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal, were put in different groups in League A, with big headline encountres including France vs. Italy, Germany vs. Netherlands, Portugal vs. Norway and the "group of death" with Spain, England and Croatia.

Nations League 2026/27 format and dates explained

As a reminder of the Nations League format, each team will play six games, one home and one away against each opponent in the group. Those matches will take place between September and November 2026.

The winners and runner-ups of each League A group will participate in quarter-finals in March 2027. In that March window there will also be promotion and relegation play-offs between leagues B, C and D.

The semifinals and final will all be played between June 9-13 2027. Portugal is the reigning champion after beating Spain in June 2025, claiming their second title since the competition launched in 2018/19.

These are the groups for the UEFA Nations League 2026/27:

Some teams, with *, will decided their qualification after the play-offs in March.

League A



Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Türkiye



Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece



Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czechia



Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales



League B



Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia



Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland



Group B3: Israel, Austria, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo



Group B4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden



League C

Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San MarinoGroup C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia or Gibraltar*Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, MoldovaGroup C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg or Malta*

League D



Group D1: Gibraltar or Latvia*, Malta or Luxembourg*, Andorra



Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

