UEFA is set to abandon their threat to boycott FIFA and World Cup, thinking about young players

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The pressure and opposition against FIFA President Gianni Infantino continues, a month after his failed plan to privatise part of World Cup, selling off minority stakes of the competition. Their biggest critics have been UEFA, who even threatened to boycott World Cup if the plan moved ahead. However, when FIFA pulled back and cancelled their plans, UEFA maintained their boycott threat, asking guarantees that FIFA would never try it again.

Those threats are set to be abandoned by UEFA, according to BBC. Their sources say that UEFA is expected to withdraw its threat to boycott FIFA competitions after receiving assurances that FIFA will not revive Infantino's plan. The main reason is to protect young players from losing a unique opportunity, rather than conceding defeat, and claim that their efforts to reform FIFA and push Infantino out will continue.

The issue will be discussed at UEFA's executive committee meeting in Monaco. It was important to reach a decision soon because the boycott would not just include men's and women's World Cups, but all the other competitions FIFA organise every year. The next one takes place between September 5-20 in Poland, the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, which features six teams from Europe.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin recently said he expects Infantino to resign or face a challenger in FIFA's presidential elections next March.