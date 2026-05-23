UEFA imposes lifetime ban to Czech women's football coach who secretly filmed players

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UEFA has imposed a lifetime ban on a Czech women's football coach who secretly filmed players from FC Slovacko in the dressing room. The coach, Petr Vlachovsky, confessed his guilt and was convicted in May 2025 with a suspended one-year prison sentence and a five-year domestic coaching ban for filming in players in changing rooms, the youngest of whom was ​17.

According to the indictment cited by the Czech media, via Reuters, Vlachovsky confessed and ​expressed regret. One year later, UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) issues their own verdict: a ban from exercising any football-related activity for life.

UEFA goes further, asking FIFA to extend his ban worldwide so that he cannot go train elsewhere in the world, as well as ordering the Football Association of the Czech Republic to revoke Mr. Petr Vlachovsky's coaching licence.

The club, FC Slovacko, said that during the process "the club ​has regarded itself as ​an injured party ⁠and has treated the matter with the utmost seriousness, sensitivity and respect for those affected".

"This is a ​deeply serious and distressing matter which came to light in 2023 and had a significant impact on ‌our ⁠club, and above all on the players affected".