UEFA holding an emergency meeting this afternoon to discuss a World Cup boycott

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UEFA is holding an emergency meeting this afternoon, Thursday, July 30, to discuss the recently announced plans by FIFA President Gianni Infantino of selling off minority stakes of World Cup and other competitions, through a new subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, something UEFA described as "crossing a line", claiming football is not anyone's property to sell (it would mean that 20% of World Cup would be private, controlled by investors).

Many associations have released statements criticising the plans, or at the very least lamenting that they had not been informed by FIFA about their plans. It has also been reported that all 211 FIFA nations have been given until September 19 to decide if they want to support Infantino's plan, with promises of a larger return only to those who vote in favour, something considered by many as a form of bribery (FIFA needs 50% of the votes to approve the change).

There have been numerous calls for a boycott of World Cup if FIFA goes along with the plan, and that is the topic that will likely be discussed in today's meeting: a coordinated response by UEFA nations to reject the plan.

However, with many smaller Football Associations having the same vote as giants like England, Spain, Germany, or France, and who would benefit from the added investment brought in by FIFA (Infantino said they want to create "the next Cabo Verdes"), UEFA nations would not have enough power to stop this plans unless they threaten with a boycott: withdrawing from the next World Cups if it goes through.

The situation is tense, and could have seismic consequences for the future of FIFA and World Cup...