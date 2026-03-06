UEFA fines Real Madrid and orders the partial closure of the Bernabéu stadium "for racist and/or discriminatory behavior"

HQ

UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has ordered the partial closure of the Bernabéu Stadium and fined Real Madrid with 15,000 euros "for racist and/or discriminatory behavior" by its fans during the Champions League second leg against Benfica on February 25. 500 seats in the lower south stand of the stadium would be closed for the upcoming home match in a UEFA competition, but, as it's the standard procedure with UEFA, the sanction has been suspended, meaning that the closure will only proceed if another incident happens in the next year.

This means that there will be no closures in the match against Manchester City on Wednesday, March 11, but if another infraction happens within the next year, UEFA will close those seats from the fan stand.

The fine comes after a Real Madrid supporter in the fan stand made a Nazi gesture before the match. The supporter was identified and ejected from the stadium by Real Madrid's private security personnel before the match began.