UEFA Europa League results from matchday 2 and teams leading the table
Results from October 2 in Europa League.
Europa League continued on Thursday, October 2, with the second matchday. The results confirm predictions that Aston Villa is the rival to match this year, with Braga, Lyon, Lille and Porto also grabbing the first six points.
These are the results of the second matchday in Europa League. The competition will resume in October 23: there are still six matches left during the league phase, running until January 2026.
Europa League results from October 2
- Panathinaikos 1 - Go Ahead Eagles 2
- Roma 0 - 1 LOSC
- FCSB 0 - 2 Young Boys
- Ludogorets 0 - 2 Real Betis
- Viktoria Plzen 3 - 0 Malmo
- Fenerbahçe 2 - 1 Nice
- Bologna 1 - 1 SC Freiburg
- Brann 1 - 0 Utrecht
- Celtic 0 - 2 Braga
- Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Midtjylland
- Lyon 2 - 0 RB Salzburg
- Genk 0 - 1 Ferencváros
- Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1 - 3 Dinamo Zagrev
- SK Sturm Graz 2 - 1 Rangers
- Celta Vigo 3 - 1 PAOK
- Porto 2 - 1 Crvena zvezda
- Feyenoord 0 - 2 Aston Villa
- Basel 2 - 0 VfB Stuttgart
These results leave Dinamo Zagreb as the sole leader with 6 points and 4 goal difference. Midtjylland from Denmark is second after defeating Nottingham Forest. Aston Villa, Braga, Lyon, LOSC and Porto all have six points.
Meanwhile, Nice, Rangers, Utrecht, Geyenoord, Salzbrug and Malmo are at the bottom with zero points.
