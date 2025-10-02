UEFA Europa League results from matchday 2 and teams leading the table

HQ

Europa League continued on Thursday, October 2, with the second matchday. The results confirm predictions that Aston Villa is the rival to match this year, with Braga, Lyon, Lille and Porto also grabbing the first six points.

These are the results of the second matchday in Europa League. The competition will resume in October 23: there are still six matches left during the league phase, running until January 2026.

Europa League results from October 2



Panathinaikos 1 - Go Ahead Eagles 2



Roma 0 - 1 LOSC



FCSB 0 - 2 Young Boys



Ludogorets 0 - 2 Real Betis



Viktoria Plzen 3 - 0 Malmo



Fenerbahçe 2 - 1 Nice



Bologna 1 - 1 SC Freiburg



Brann 1 - 0 Utrecht



Celtic 0 - 2 Braga



Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Midtjylland



Lyon 2 - 0 RB Salzburg



Genk 0 - 1 Ferencváros



Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1 - 3 Dinamo Zagrev



SK Sturm Graz 2 - 1 Rangers



Celta Vigo 3 - 1 PAOK



Porto 2 - 1 Crvena zvezda



Feyenoord 0 - 2 Aston Villa



Basel 2 - 0 VfB Stuttgart



These results leave Dinamo Zagreb as the sole leader with 6 points and 4 goal difference. Midtjylland from Denmark is second after defeating Nottingham Forest. Aston Villa, Braga, Lyon, LOSC and Porto all have six points.

Meanwhile, Nice, Rangers, Utrecht, Geyenoord, Salzbrug and Malmo are at the bottom with zero points.

Who do you think will win Europa League 2025/26?