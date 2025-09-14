UEFA Europa League full schedule from September to January 2026

HQ

UEFA competitions finally start after the international break. The third week of September will be the first of the league phases of Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, and in the case of the first two, running all the way up to January 2026.

After the fixtures were decided by a draw (although guided by UEFA rankings so that every team faces some of the best and some of the worst ranked teams at the competition), this is the calendar for Europa League, the second-tier competition. Each club will face eight different opponents, four games home, four away, never against teams from the same country.

As always, UEFA Europa League games are played on Thursdays, except for the first matchday, with some games played on Wednesday too.

UEFA Europa League 2025/26 - league phase schedule

Times displayed are CEST (one hour earlier in the UK).

Matchday 1

Wednesday 24 September</h3>



Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz (18:45)



PAOK vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)



Crvena Zvezda vs Celtic (21:00)



GNK Dinamo vs Fenerbahçe (21:00)



Malmö vs Ludogorets (21:00)



Nice vs Roma (21:00)



Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest (21:00)



Braga vs Feyenoord (21:00)



Freiburg vs Basel (21:00)



Thursday 25 September



Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB (18:45)



Lille vs Brann (18:45)



Aston Villa vs Bologna (21:00)



Young Boys vs Panathinaikos (21:00)



Salzburg vs Porto (21:00)



Utrecht vs Lyon (21:00)



Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň (21:00)



Rangers vs Genk (21:00)



Stuttgart vs Celta (21:00)



<h2>Matchday 2: Thursday 2 October



Roma vs Lille (18:45)



Bologna vs Freiburg (18:45)



Celtic vs Braga (18:45)



Viktoria Plzeň vs Malmö (18:45)



Fenerbahçe vs Nice (18:45)



FCSB vs Young Boys (18:45)



Panathinaikos vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)



Ludogorets vs Real Betis (18:45)



Brann vs Utrecht (18:45)



Basel vs Stuttgart (21:00)



Porto vs Crvena Zvezda (21:00)



Feyenoord vs Aston Villa (21:00)



Genk vs Ferencváros (21:00)



Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs GNK Dinamo (21:00)



Nottingham Forest vs Midtjylland (21:00)



Lyon vs Salzburg (21:00)



Celta vs PAOK (21:00)



Sturm Graz vs Rangers (21:00)



Matchday 3: Thursday 23 October



Salzburg vs Ferencváros (18:45)



Fenerbahçe vs Stuttgart (18:45)



Feyenoord vs Panathinaikos (18:45)



FCSB vs Bologna (18:45)



Go Ahead Eagles vs Aston Villa (18:45)



Genk vs Real Betis (18:45)



Lyon vs Basel (18:45)



Braga vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)



Brann vs Rangers (18:45)



Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň (21:00)



Young Boys vs Ludogorets (21:00)



Celtic vs Sturm Graz (21:00)



Lille vs PAOK (21:00)



Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Midtjylland (21:00)



Malmö vs GNK Dinamo (21:00)



Nottingham Forest vs Porto (21:00)



Celta vs Nice (21:00)



Freiburg vs Utrecht (21:00)



Matchday 4: Thursday 6 November



Salzburg vs Go Ahead Eagles (18:45)



Basel vs FCSB (18:45)



Midtjylland vs Celtic (18:45)



Utrecht vs Porto (18:45)



Crvena Zvezda vs Lille (18:45)



GNK Dinamo vs Celta (18:45)



Malmö vs Panathinaikos (18:45)



Nice vs Freiburg (18:45)



Sturm Graz vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)



Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (21:00)



Bologna vs Brann (21:00)



Viktoria Plzeň vs Fenerbahçe (21:00)



Ferencváros vs Ludogorets (21:00)



PAOK vs Young Boys (21:00)



Rangers vs Roma (21:00)



Real Betis vs Lyon (21:00)



Braga vs Genk (21:00)



Stuttgart vs Feyenoord (21:00)



Matchday 5: Thursday 27 November



Roma vs Midtjylland (18:45)



Aston Villa vs Young Boys (18:45)



Porto vs Nice (18:45)



Viktoria Plzeň vs Freiburg (18:45)



Fenerbahçe vs Ferencváros (18:45)



Feyenoord vs Celtic (18:45)



Lille vs GNK Dinamo (18:45)



PAOK vs Brann (18:45)



Ludogorets vs Celta (18:45)



Bologna vs Salzburg (21:00)



Crvena Zvezda vs FCSB (21:00)



Go Ahead Eagles vs Stuttgart (21:00)



Genk vs Basel (21:00)



Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Lyon (21:00)



Nottingham Forest vs Malmö (21:00)



Panathinaikos vs Sturm Graz (21:00)



Rangers vs Braga (21:00)



Real Betis vs Utrecht (21:00)



Matchday 6: Thursday 11 December



Young Boys vs Lille (18:45)



Midtjylland vs Genk (18:45)



Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest (18:45)



Ferencváros vs Rangers (18:45)



GNK Dinamo vs Real Betis (18:45)



Nice vs Braga (18:45)



Ludogorets vs PAOK (18:45)



Sturm Graz vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)



Stuttgart vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)



Celtic vs Roma (21:00)



Porto vs Malmö (21:00)



Basel vs Aston Villa (21:00)



FCSB vs Feyenoord (21:00)



Lyon vs Go Ahead Eagles (21:00)



Panathinaikos vs Viktoria Plzeň (21:00)



Celta vs Bologna (21:00)



Freiburg vs Salzburg (21:00)



Brann vs Fenerbahçe (21:00)



Matchday 7: Thursday 22 January 2026



Bologna vs Celtic (18:45)



Young Boys vs Lyon (18:45)



Viktoria Plzeň vs Porto (18:45)



Fenerbahçe vs Aston Villa (18:45)



Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (18:45)



Malmö vs Crvena Zvezda (18:45)



PAOK vs Real Betis (18:45)



Freiburg vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:45)



Brann vs Midtjylland (18:45)



Roma vs Stuttgart (21:00)



Utrecht vs Genk (21:00)



Salzburg vs Basel (21:00)



Ferencváros vs Panathinaikos (21:00)



GNK Dinamo vs FCSB (21:00)



Nice vs Go Ahead Eagles (21:00)



Rangers vs Ludogorets (21:00)



Celta vs Lille (21:00)



Braga vs Nottingham Forest (21:00)



Matchday 8: Thursday 29 January 2026

Every match in the final day of the league phase will be played at the same time, 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT, to ensure no team gets unfair advantage knowing other results.



Aston Villa vs Salzburg



Celtic vs Utrecht



Porto vs Rangers



Basel vs Viktoria Plzeň



Midtjylland vs GNK Dinamo



Crvena Zvezda vs Celta



FCSB vs Fenerbahçe



Go Ahead Eagles vs Braga



Genk vs Malmö



Lille vs Freiburg



Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Bologna



Nottingham Forest vs Ferencváros



Lyon vs PAOK



Panathinaikos vs Roma



Ludogorets vs Nice



Real Betis vs Feyenoord



Sturm Graz vs Brann



Stuttgart vs Young Boys

