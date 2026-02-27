UEFA Europa League draw: rivals for round of 16 announced

HQ

Right after the Champions League draw, UEFA presented the draw for Europa League round of 16 in Nyon, Switzerland, when we have learned the rivals for the Champions League round of 16, to take place on March 12 and March 19, as well as the full bracket all the way to the final.

We not only know the round of 16 matches, but also the bracket, and the rivals for quarter-finals, semifinals and finals:

These are the Europa League duels for round of 16. Teams lasted second will play the second leg at home (Braga, Betis, Freiburg, Lyon, Porto, Midtjylland, Roma and Aston Villa).

Europa League round of 16

Silver path



Ferencváros vs. Braga



Panathinaikos vs. Betis



Genk vs. Freiburg



Celta de Vigo vs. Lyon



The winner of Ferencváros/Braga will face the winner of Panathinaiks/Betis in quarter-finals.

They will meet the winner of Genk/Freiburg vs. Celta/Lyon in semis.

Orange path



Suttgart vs. Porto



Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland



Bologna vs. Roma



Lille vs. Aston Villa



The winner of Suttgart/Porto will face Forest/Midtjylland in quarter.

They will meet the winner of Bologna/Roma vs. Lille/Ason Villa in semis.