UEFA Europa League and Conference League preview: will we see any comeback tonight?

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The semi-finalists of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League will be decided today Thursday, with the second leg of the quarter-finals. In the Europa League, Freiburg has a huge lead of 3 goals against Celta de Vigo, and Aston Villa remains favourite against Bologna with a two-goal lead, but Betis and Braga are tied 1-1, the same with Nottingham Forest vs. Porto.

In the Conference League, only big comebacks will prevent Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Mainz and Crystal Palace to qualify for semi-finals, given the results from the first leg last week. Will we see any big surprises today?

Europa League games on Thursday, April 16



Celta Vigo vs. Freiburg: 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST (0-3 aggregate)



Real Betis vs. Braga: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (1-1 aggregate)



Nottingham Forest vs. Porto: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (1-1 aggregate)



Aston Villa vs. Bologna: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (3-1 aggregate)



Conference League games on Thursday, April 16



AZ Alkmaar vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST (0-3 aggregate)



AEK Athens vs Rayo Vallecano: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (0-3 aggregate)



Strasbourg vs Mainz: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (0-2 aggregate)



Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (0-3 aggregate)



In Europa League, the winner of Betis/Braga will face the winner of Freiburg/Celta; and the winner of Porto/Forest will face the winner of Aston Villa/Bologna.

In the Conference League, the winner of the Shakhtar/Alkmaar will face the winner of Fiorentina/Crystal Palace; and the winner of Rayo Vallecano/AEK Athens will face Mainz or Strasbourg.

In both competitions, semi-finals on April 30 and May 7, same weeks as the Champions League semis, with the Europa League final on May 20 and the Conference League final on May 27.