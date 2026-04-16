Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
Sports

UEFA Europa League and Conference League preview: will we see any comeback tonight?

Freiburg, Aston Villa, Shakhtar, Rayo, Crustal Palace and Mainz are very close to semi-finals in Europa and Conference leagues.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The semi-finalists of the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League will be decided today Thursday, with the second leg of the quarter-finals. In the Europa League, Freiburg has a huge lead of 3 goals against Celta de Vigo, and Aston Villa remains favourite against Bologna with a two-goal lead, but Betis and Braga are tied 1-1, the same with Nottingham Forest vs. Porto.

In the Conference League, only big comebacks will prevent Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Mainz and Crystal Palace to qualify for semi-finals, given the results from the first leg last week. Will we see any big surprises today?

Europa League games on Thursday, April 16


  • Celta Vigo vs. Freiburg: 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST (0-3 aggregate)

  • Real Betis vs. Braga: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (1-1 aggregate)

  • Nottingham Forest vs. Porto: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (1-1 aggregate)

  • Aston Villa vs. Bologna: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (3-1 aggregate)

Conference League games on Thursday, April 16


  • AZ Alkmaar vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST (0-3 aggregate)

  • AEK Athens vs Rayo Vallecano: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (0-3 aggregate)

  • Strasbourg vs Mainz: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (0-2 aggregate)

  • Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace: 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST (0-3 aggregate)

In Europa League, the winner of Betis/Braga will face the winner of Freiburg/Celta; and the winner of Porto/Forest will face the winner of Aston Villa/Bologna.

In the Conference League, the winner of the Shakhtar/Alkmaar will face the winner of Fiorentina/Crystal Palace; and the winner of Rayo Vallecano/AEK Athens will face Mainz or Strasbourg.

In both competitions, semi-finals on April 30 and May 7, same weeks as the Champions League semis, with the Europa League final on May 20 and the Conference League final on May 27.

UEFA Europa League and Conference League preview: will we see any comeback tonight?
OShuma / Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

SportsfootballEuropa LeagueConference LeagueBetis


Loading next content