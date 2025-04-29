UEFA Europa League and Conference League final stage: times and dates for every match this week

Dansk
UEFA competitions are on their final stage. This week, the semi-finals take place for Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. For the second and third tier competitions, they will all happen on Thursday, May 1, and the following Thursday, May 8.
In Europa League, Manchester United heroically defeated Lyon with three goals in five minutes, but will face against favourite Athletic Club, winner of the Copa del Rey last year, and hoping to play the final at their home in San Mamés, Bilbao.