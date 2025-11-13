UEFA Euro 2028 stadiums and details confirmed in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland

HQ

UEFA Euro 2028 organisers announces this week that the upcoming European Championship will start in Cardiff and the final will be at Wembley Stadiun. United Kingdom and Ireland are the organisers, following the trend of having multiple countries hosting the big football sporting events.

There will be matches in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland. All stadiums have been announced:



Cardiff: National Stadium of Wales



Dublin: Dublin Arena



Glasgow: Hampden Park



Newcastle: St James' Park



Manchester: Manchester City Stadium



Liverpool: Everton Stadium



Birmingham: Villa Park



London: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



London: Wembley Stadium



Cardiff will have the opening match, for the first Group A match, kicking off on Friday June 9, 2028. All eight stadiums except for Wembley will host round of 16 matches; and quarter-finals will be divided in Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow and Wembley. To ensure sporting fairness and equal treatment, round of 16 winners will play their quarter-final in a different venue, UEFA announced.

About the tournament, don't expect changes like in the next World Cup 2026 (with more teams participating). UEFA Euro 2028 will have the usual 24 teams in group stage and a pre-determined path to the final. If they qualify, the five footbamm teams from the host countries will be secured to play group stage games at "home": England would play in Manchester or London, Ireland in Dublin, Scotland in Glasgow, Wales in Cardiff... and Northern Ireland in England (London or Birmingham).

Are you excited for UEFA Euro 2028?