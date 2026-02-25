UEFA dismisses Benfica's appeal and Prestianni will not play against Real Madrid tonight

HQ

UEFA has rejected Benfica's appeal to allow their player Gianluca Prestianni to play in the Champions League match tonight at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid. "The appeal lodged by SL Benfica is dismissed. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of 23 February 2026 is confirmed. Mr. Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible."

UEFA reaffirms its decision of sanctioning Prestianni by one match, while the investigation on his alleged racist insult towards Vinícius Jr. remains active. If Benfica eliminates Real Madrid tonight, Prestianni would be allowed to play in the round of 16 games next month, unless the final verdict decides otherwise: he could face up to ten matches if found guilty, although there may not be enough evidence.

Although the temporary sanction to Prestianni was announced on Monday, Benfica did include the player in the trip to Madrid and trained as normal on Tuesday, even knowing that there were little hopes for him to play. Now, it's confirmed that Prestianni will not play, so there won't be a reunion with Vinícius and other Madrid players.