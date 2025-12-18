UEFA Conference League's league phase ends tonight: all matches and who can qualify
Matchday 6 out of 6 takes place on Thursday, December 18.
European competitions finish this week with the last round of the UEFA Conference League, the third-tier European club competition, finishing the league phase today, Thursday December 18. Today will be when we know the final classification of the six-match league, with the top 8 advancing to the round of 16, and teams ranked 9-24 going to an knock-out play-off.
So far, nine teams have confirmed their place for the next stage, but none know for sure if they will qualify in the top 8. Those are:
- Strasbourg
- Shaktar Donetsk
- Rakow Czestochowa
- AEK Athens
- Samsunspor
- Sparta Prague
- Rayo Vallecano
- Mainz 05
Meanwhile, the following teams have already been eliminated, and cannot finish in the top 24 anymore:
- Dynamo Kyiv
- Hacken
- Legi
- Warsaw
- Slovan Bratislava
- Hamrun Spartans
- Aberdeen
- Shelbourne
- Shamrock Rovers
- Rapid Wien
Every match kicks off at the same time tonight, as the result in one match can have ramifications on the other:
Thursday 18 December 2025: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Mainz vs Samsunspor
- Sparta Praha vs Aberdeen
- AEK Athens vs Universitatea Craiova
- AEK Larnaca vs Shkëndija
- AZ Alkmaar vs Jagiellonia Białystok
- Crystal Palace vs KuPS Kuopio
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rijeka
- Dynamo Kyiv vs Noah
- Lausanne-Sport vs Fiorentina
- Zrinjski vs SK Rapid
- Legia Warszawa vs Lincoln Red Imps
- Celje vs Shelbourne
- Omonoia vs Raków
- Strasbourg vs Breidablik
- Rayo Vallecano vs Drita
- Shamrock Rovers vs Hamrun Spartans
- Sigma Olomouc vs Lech Poznań
- Slovan Bratislava vs Häcken
Are you following any team from UEFA Conference League this season?