Sports

UEFA Conference League's league phase ends tonight: all matches and who can qualify

Matchday 6 out of 6 takes place on Thursday, December 18.

HQ

European competitions finish this week with the last round of the UEFA Conference League, the third-tier European club competition, finishing the league phase today, Thursday December 18. Today will be when we know the final classification of the six-match league, with the top 8 advancing to the round of 16, and teams ranked 9-24 going to an knock-out play-off.

So far, nine teams have confirmed their place for the next stage, but none know for sure if they will qualify in the top 8. Those are:


  • Strasbourg

  • Shaktar Donetsk

  • Rakow Czestochowa

  • AEK Athens

  • Samsunspor

  • Sparta Prague

  • Rayo Vallecano

  • Mainz 05

Meanwhile, the following teams have already been eliminated, and cannot finish in the top 24 anymore:


  • Dynamo Kyiv

  • Hacken

  • Legi

  • Warsaw

  • Slovan Bratislava

  • Hamrun Spartans

  • Aberdeen

  • Shelbourne

  • Shamrock Rovers

  • Rapid Wien

Every match kicks off at the same time tonight, as the result in one match can have ramifications on the other:

Thursday 18 December 2025: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT


  • Mainz vs Samsunspor

  • Sparta Praha vs Aberdeen

  • AEK Athens vs Universitatea Craiova

  • AEK Larnaca vs Shkëndija

  • AZ Alkmaar vs Jagiellonia Białystok

  • Crystal Palace vs KuPS Kuopio

  • Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rijeka

  • Dynamo Kyiv vs Noah

  • Lausanne-Sport vs Fiorentina

  • Zrinjski vs SK Rapid

  • Legia Warszawa vs Lincoln Red Imps

  • Celje vs Shelbourne

  • Omonoia vs Raków

  • Strasbourg vs Breidablik

  • Rayo Vallecano vs Drita

  • Shamrock Rovers vs Hamrun Spartans

  • Sigma Olomouc vs Lech Poznań

  • Slovan Bratislava vs Häcken

Are you following any team from UEFA Conference League this season?

UEFA Conference League's league phase ends tonight: all matches and who can qualify
Mircea Moira / Shutterstock

