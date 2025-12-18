UEFA Conference League's league phase ends tonight: all matches and who can qualify

HQ

European competitions finish this week with the last round of the UEFA Conference League, the third-tier European club competition, finishing the league phase today, Thursday December 18. Today will be when we know the final classification of the six-match league, with the top 8 advancing to the round of 16, and teams ranked 9-24 going to an knock-out play-off.

So far, nine teams have confirmed their place for the next stage, but none know for sure if they will qualify in the top 8. Those are:



Strasbourg



Shaktar Donetsk



Rakow Czestochowa



AEK Athens



Samsunspor



Sparta Prague



Rayo Vallecano



Mainz 05



Meanwhile, the following teams have already been eliminated, and cannot finish in the top 24 anymore:



Dynamo Kyiv



Hacken



Legi



Warsaw



Slovan Bratislava



Hamrun Spartans



Aberdeen



Shelbourne



Shamrock Rovers



Rapid Wien



Every match kicks off at the same time tonight, as the result in one match can have ramifications on the other:

Thursday 18 December 2025: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Mainz vs Samsunspor



Sparta Praha vs Aberdeen



AEK Athens vs Universitatea Craiova



AEK Larnaca vs Shkëndija



AZ Alkmaar vs Jagiellonia Białystok



Crystal Palace vs KuPS Kuopio



Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rijeka



Dynamo Kyiv vs Noah



Lausanne-Sport vs Fiorentina



Zrinjski vs SK Rapid



Legia Warszawa vs Lincoln Red Imps



Celje vs Shelbourne



Omonoia vs Raków



Strasbourg vs Breidablik



Rayo Vallecano vs Drita



Shamrock Rovers vs Hamrun Spartans



Sigma Olomouc vs Lech Poznań



Slovan Bratislava vs Häcken



Are you following any team from UEFA Conference League this season?