UEFA Conference League round of 16 results and confirmed ties for quarter-finals

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The UEFA Conference League round of 16 concluded on Thursday, and we know the last eight teams of the competition, one from each country: England, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Greece, Ukraine and Netherlands.

Shakhtar, Alkmaar, Crsystal Palace, Fiorentina, Rayo Vallecano, AEK Athens, Mainz and Strasbourg go to the next round. Alkmaar enjoyed the best result, 6-1 on aggregate, while the rest only won by two goals, which should make for exciting matches in the next round.

Here are the results from the Conference League games on Thursday, March 19:

Conference League round of 16 results:



AEK Athens vs Celje: 0-2 (4-2 on aggregate)



AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace: 1-2 (1-2 on aggregate)



Mainz vs Sigma Olomouc: 2-0 (2-0 on aggregate)



Raków vs Fiorentina: 1-2 (2-4 on aggregate)



Rayo Vallecano vs Samsunspor: 0-1 (3-2 on aggregate)



Shakhtar vs Lech Poznań: 1-2 (4-3 on aggregate)



Sparta Praha vs AZ Alkmaar: 0-4 (1-6 on aggregate)



Strasbourg vs Rijeka: 1-1 (3-2 on aggregate)



The ties for the quarter-finals have also been defined:



Shakhtar Donetsk - AZ Alkmaar



Crystal Palace - Fiorentina





Rayo Vallecano - AEK Atenas



Mainz - Strasbourg



Who do you think will win Conference League? The quarter-finals will be on April 9 and 16.