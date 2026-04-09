Sports
UEFA Conference League quarter-finals: schedule for Thursday April 9 - 16
These are the teams still in contention for the UEFA Conference League 2025/26.
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UEFA Conference League, the third tier UEFA club competition, continues on Thursday April 16, with one team from each country: Crystal Palace (England), Fiorentina (Italy), Rayo Vallecano (Spain), Strasbourg (France), Mainz (Germany), AEK Athens (Greece), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), and Alkmaar (Netherlands).
Rayo Vallecano, one of the favourites for the competition, will begin the matchday in the afternoon time, before the rest take place at the usual evening time.
Conference League games on Thursday, April 9
- Rayo Vallecano vs AEK Athens — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST
- Mainz vs Strasbourg — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- AZ Alkmaar vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Conference League games on Thursday, April 16
- AZ Alkmaar vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST
- Strasbourg vs Mainz — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
- AEK Athens vs Rayo Vallecano — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
After quarter-finals, semi-finals will take place on April 30 and May 7, with the final scheduled for May 27. Who do you think will win Conference League this season?