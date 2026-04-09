UEFA Conference League quarter-finals: schedule for Thursday April 9 - 16

HQ

UEFA Conference League, the third tier UEFA club competition, continues on Thursday April 16, with one team from each country: Crystal Palace (England), Fiorentina (Italy), Rayo Vallecano (Spain), Strasbourg (France), Mainz (Germany), AEK Athens (Greece), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), and Alkmaar (Netherlands).

Rayo Vallecano, one of the favourites for the competition, will begin the matchday in the afternoon time, before the rest take place at the usual evening time.

Conference League games on Thursday, April 9



Rayo Vallecano vs AEK Athens — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST



Mainz vs Strasbourg — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Crystal Palace vs Fiorentina — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



AZ Alkmaar vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Conference League games on Thursday, April 16



AZ Alkmaar vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — 18:45 CEST / 17:45 BST



Strasbourg vs Mainz — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



AEK Athens vs Rayo Vallecano — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



After quarter-finals, semi-finals will take place on April 30 and May 7, with the final scheduled for May 27. Who do you think will win Conference League this season?