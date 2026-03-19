UEFA Conference League preview: Games tonight with provisional results

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We are hours away of knowing the quarter-finalists of the UEFA Conference League, the third-tier UEFA football club competition in its fifth edition. The second leg of the quarter-finals are played today, Thursday, March 19, and most ties remain open: only AEK Athens took a nearly definitive lead last week, 4-0 against Celje.

Rayo Vallecano and Shakhtar also enjoy solid leads tonight, but things don't look so good for Crystal Palace, the only English team in the competition, which, from a 0-0 last week, will try to avoid elimination, as it happened to most of their pals in Champions League except for Arsenal and Liverpool.

Here's a list of UEFA Conference League games this afternoon and evening, and the results carried from last week:

Times of Conference League games on March 19



AEK Athens vs Celje (4-0): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



AEK Larnaca vs Crystal Palace (0-0): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Mainz vs Sigma Olomouc (0-0): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Raków vs Fiorentina (1-2): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Rayo Vallecano vs Samsunspor (3-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Shakhtar vs Lech Poznań (3-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Sparta Praha vs AZ Alkmaar (1-2): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Strasbourg vs Rijeka (2-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Who do you think will qualify for UEFA Conference League quarterfinals?