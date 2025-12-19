UEFA Conference League: last matchday results and teams qualified for round of 16 and play-offs

HQ

UEFA Conference League has ended for the year, with the league phase capping off, meaning that we now know which teams are qualified directly for the round of 16, which teams will play the knock-out play-offs, and which have been eliminated, following the unified matchday, with all games kicking off at the same time on Thursday, with these results:



Mainz 2-0 Samsunspor



Sparta Praha 3-0 Aberdeen



AEK Athens 3-2 Universitatea Craiova



AEK Larnaca 1-0 Shkëndija



AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Jagiellonia Białystok



Crystal Palace 2-2 KuPS Kuopio



Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Rijeka



Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 Noah



Lausanne-Sport 1-0 Fiorentina



Zrinjski 1-1 SK Rapid



Legia Warszawa 4-1 Lincoln Red Imps



Celje 0-0 Shelbourne



Omonoia 0-1 Raków



Strasbourg 3-1 Breidablik



Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Drita



Shamrock Rovers 3-1 Hamrun Spartans



Sigma Olomouc 1-2 Lech Poznań



Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Häcken



After all matches finished on Thursday, these are the top eight teams, that will qualify for round of 16:



AEK Athens (GRE)



AEK Larnaca (CYP)



Mainz (GER)



Raków (POL)



Rayo Vallecano (ESP)



Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)



Sparta Praha (CZE)



Strasbourg (FRA)



And these are the 16 teams that will play the knockout phase play-offs:



AZ Alkmaar (NED)



Celje (SLO)



Crystal Palace (ENG)



Drita (KOS)



Fiorentina (ITA)



Jagiellonia (POL)



KuPS Kuopio (FIN)



Lausanne-Sport (SUI)



Lech Poznań (POL)



Noah (ARM)



Omonoia (CYP)



Rijeka (CRO)



Samsunspor (TUR)



Shkëndija (MKD)



Sigma Olomouc (CZE)



Zrinjski (ΒΙΗ)



UEFA Conference League draw and dates for next rounds in 2026

Remember that the draw for the knockout phase play-offs will be made on Friday, January 16, 2026, and the matches are played on 19 February, 2026, and 26 February.

Round of 16 follows on March 12 and 19, Quarter-finals on April 9 and 16, Semi-finals on April 30 and May 7, and the final will be on May 27 in Leipzig. Who do you think will win UEFA Conference League this year?