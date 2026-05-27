UEFA Conference League final: Rayo Vallecano vs. Crystal Palace, preview and how to watch

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Rayo Vallecano vs. Crystal Palace, two relatively small teams located in the south suburbs of Madrid and London, face tonight at a never before seen final at the UEFA Conference League; one of them will win their first European trophy which will also be their biggest trophy ever.

Crystal Palace has almost always moved between first and second division, and after a best-ever third place in the 1990-91 Premier League, they suffered a series of financial misfortunes and went into administration twice. But since their promotion back to the Premier League in 2013 they have remained 13 seasons at the top, longest streak ever, and finally won a trophy last year, beating Liverpool at the FA Cup final.

This Conference League has been their second participation in an European comperence, after reaching the third round of the Intertoto Cup 1998, in the same season they got relegated from the Premier League.

Rayo Vallecano has had an even more turbulent past and present, only being 22 seasons since its foundation 101 years ago in top flight, and suffering from financial instability, with its run-down home stadium being neglected and famously only selling tickets in person, not online.

But there's a special charm to this club, with huge social roots in the working-class district of Vallecas, that has won over the hearts of fans all around Europe as Rayo dominantly made its way up in the competition (also second participation ever in Europe after reaching quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup 2001). If they win, it would be their second major title after winning Second Division in 2018.

UEFA Conference League 2025/26 final: how to watch

The UEFA Conference League final will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, starting at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST of Wednesday May 27.

Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the final live tonight:



Austria: Canal+



Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Be TV*



Bulgaria: bTV, A1



Croatia: Arena Sport



Czechia: TV Nova, Sport 1*



Denmark: Disney+



Finland: Viaplay



France: Canal+



Germany: RTL



Greece: Antenna TV, Cosmote TV



Hungary: M4 Sport, RTL



Iceland: Syn, Viaplay



Italy: Sky



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Norway: Viaplay



Poland: Polsat



Portugal: Sport TV, DAZN



Republic of Ireland: Premier Sports



Romania: DIGI, Clever Media



Spain: Movistar



Sweden: Disney+



Switzerland: blue, SRG



Türkiye: TRT



Ukraine: Megogo, Football TV UA



United Kingdom: HBO Max



Rayo Vallecano or Crystal Palace, who will win the fifth edition of the Conference League?