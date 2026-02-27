UEFA Conference League draw LIVE: rivals for round of 16 announced

HQ

After the Champions League and Europa League draws, the draw for Conference League round of 16 takes place Friday morning in Nyon, Switzerland, in a live event you can follow on UEFA's website, UEFA official app, as well as you usual local Champions League TV channels (Movistar in Spain, TNT Sports in UK...), starting at 14:00 CET, 13:00 GMT.

Today is the day we know the rivals for the Conference League round of 16, to take place on March 12 and March 19, as well as the full bracket all the way to the final, meaning that we can predict which potential rival can each team meet in the way to the final.

As you may know, each team only has two choices, determined by their position in the league phase. So it will be like flipping a coin. These are the potential duels, and we will update them once they are announced live:

Conference League round of 16



Rijeka vs. Raków Częstochowa/Strasbourg



Fiorentina vs. Raków Częstochowa/Strasbourg





Sigma Olomuc vs. Larnaca/Mainz



Crystal Palace vs. Larnaca/Mainz





Lech Poznań vs. Rayo Vallecano/Shaktar Donetsk



Samsunspor vs. Rayo Vallecano/Shaktar Donetsk

