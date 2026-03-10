UEFA Champions League round of 16: times and how to watch the games this week

HQ

Champions League returns this week, with the most interesting part of the competition for many: the knockout rounds, from round of 16 to the final in May. While we won't know who qualifies until next week, the 180-minute match starts today Tuesday, with home games for Atlético de Madrid, Galatasaray, Newcastle and Atalanta. On Wednesday, it will be time for Bayer Leverkusen, PSG, Real Madrid and the standout of the previous rounds, Bodo/Glimt, to try and build a good advantage at home before the second leg away next week.

Here are the Champions League games you cannot miss this week, with the usual kick-off times. Beware that Liverpool and Arsenal play their games in the afternoon shift today and tomorrow.

Champions League round of 16

Tuesday March 10:



Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Newcastle vs. Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Atleti vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Atalanta vs. Bayern: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Wednesday March 11:



Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



PSG vs. Chelsea: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Second leg: Tuesday March 17:



Sporting vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Chelsea vs. PSG: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Arsenal vs. Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Second leg: Wednesday March 18:



Barcelona vs. Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Tottenham vs. Atleti: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Liverpool vs. Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bayern vs. Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



How to watch Champions League round of 16 games:

Here' a list of TV channels in Europe where you can watch the UEFA Champions League games live, from round of 16 this week all the way to the final in May.



Belgium: DPG Media, RTL Belgium, Proximus, Telenet



Croatia: HRT, Arena Sport



Czechia: TV Nova



Denmark: Viaplay



Finland: MTV Oy



France: Canal+



Germany: DAZN, Amazon Prime, ZDF



Greece: Cosmote TV, AlterEgo



Hungary: RTL, Sport 1



Iceland: Syn, Viaplay



Italy: Sky, Amazon Prime



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Norway: TV2 Norway



Poland: Canal+



Portugal: Sport TV, DAZN



Republic of Ireland: RTE, Premier Sports, Virgin Media



Spain: Movistar+



Sweden: Viaplay



Türkiye: TRT



United Kingdom: TNT Sports, Amazon Prime, BBC



And a quick reminder of the upcoming dates:



Quarter-finals: April 7-8 / April 14/15



Semifinals: April 28/29 / May 5/6



Final: May 30, Puskás Aréna, Budapest

