UEFA Champions League round of 16: times and how to watch the games this week
Games this week include Atleti vs. Tottenham, Newcastle vs. Barcelona, PSG vs. Chelsea and Real Madrid vs. Manchester City.
Champions League returns this week, with the most interesting part of the competition for many: the knockout rounds, from round of 16 to the final in May. While we won't know who qualifies until next week, the 180-minute match starts today Tuesday, with home games for Atlético de Madrid, Galatasaray, Newcastle and Atalanta. On Wednesday, it will be time for Bayer Leverkusen, PSG, Real Madrid and the standout of the previous rounds, Bodo/Glimt, to try and build a good advantage at home before the second leg away next week.
Here are the Champions League games you cannot miss this week, with the usual kick-off times. Beware that Liverpool and Arsenal play their games in the afternoon shift today and tomorrow.
Champions League round of 16
Tuesday March 10:
- Galatasaray vs. Liverpool: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Newcastle vs. Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Atleti vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Atalanta vs. Bayern: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Wednesday March 11:
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- PSG vs. Chelsea: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Second leg: Tuesday March 17:
- Sporting vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Chelsea vs. PSG: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Arsenal vs. Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Second leg: Wednesday March 18:
- Barcelona vs. Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Tottenham vs. Atleti: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Liverpool vs. Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bayern vs. Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
How to watch Champions League round of 16 games:
Here' a list of TV channels in Europe where you can watch the UEFA Champions League games live, from round of 16 this week all the way to the final in May.
- Belgium: DPG Media, RTL Belgium, Proximus, Telenet
- Croatia: HRT, Arena Sport
- Czechia: TV Nova
- Denmark: Viaplay
- Finland: MTV Oy
- France: Canal+
- Germany: DAZN, Amazon Prime, ZDF
- Greece: Cosmote TV, AlterEgo
- Hungary: RTL, Sport 1
- Iceland: Syn, Viaplay
- Italy: Sky, Amazon Prime
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Norway: TV2 Norway
- Poland: Canal+
- Portugal: Sport TV, DAZN
- Republic of Ireland: RTE, Premier Sports, Virgin Media
- Spain: Movistar+
- Sweden: Viaplay
- Türkiye: TRT
- United Kingdom: TNT Sports, Amazon Prime, BBC
And a quick reminder of the upcoming dates:
- Quarter-finals: April 7-8 / April 14/15
- Semifinals: April 28/29 / May 5/6
- Final: May 30, Puskás Aréna, Budapest