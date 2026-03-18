UEFA Champions League quarter-finals confirmed: Madrid-Bayern, Barça-Atleti, PSG-Liverpool...

HQ

Champions League round of 16 games have ended, and we know all eight teams qualified for quarter-finals, to take place between April 7-8 and April 14-15.

Barcelona thrashed Newcastle 7-2 earlier, and later Bayern and Liverpool scored four to Galatasaray and Atalanta to qualify for quarter-finals. Tottenham beat Atlético de Madrid, but Atleti goes through 7-2 on aggregate. They join Real Madrid, Arsenal, PSG and Sporting, who finished their knockout rounds on Tuesday.

Champions League 2025/26 quarter-finals (exact dates and times TBD):



Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (Bayern plays second leg at home)



Arsenal vs. Sporting (Arsenal plays second leg at home)



Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid (Atleti plays second leg at home).



PSG vs. Liverpool (Liverpool plays second leg at home)



After that, semifinals will be between April 28/29 and May 5/6, with the final on May 30.

In total, three Spanish clubs in the last eight, two English, one German, Portuguese and Italian each. Who do you think will win Champions League 2025/26?