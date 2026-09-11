UEFA Champions League preliminary standings after the opening matchday
19 teams took the first 3 points of the Champions League matchday, there were only four draws.
UEFA Champions League has concluded the first matchday of the league phase, and we already have a first table thanks to some bulky results from PSG (6-1), Bayern Munich (5-0), Barcelona (5-1), Manchester United (4-0) and Como (4-1), going straight to the top of the table thanks to their goal difference.
19 teams won the first round, and there were only four draws, so this is how the Champions League 2026/27 table looks like after Matchday 1. This is also how it will stay for an entire month, because a long international break is coming between September 21 and October 6, and Matchday 2 will take place in October 13-14.
UEFA Champions League 2026/27 table
Champions League table after one match with points (goals for/goals against):
- PSG: 3 (6/1)
- Bayern: 3 (5/0)
- Barcelona: 3 (5/1)
- Man Utd: 3 (4/0)
- Como: 3 (4/1)
- SCP: 3 (3/1)
- VfB Stuttgart: 3 (3/1)
- Man City: 3 (2/0)
- Aston Villa: 3 (3/2)
- Betis: 3 (3/2)
- Lens: 3 (3/2)
- Dortmund: 3 (3/2)
- Liverpool: 3 (2/1)
- Real Madrid: 3 (2/1)
- Arsenal: 3 (1/0)
- AEK: 3 (1/0)
- Shakhtar Donetsk: 1 (1/1)
- Roma: 1 (1/1)
- Fenerbahçe: 1 (1/1)
- PSV: 1 (1/1)
- Villarreal: 0 (2/3)
- Club Brugge: 0 (2/3)
- LOSC: 0 (2/3)
- Slavia Praha: 0 (2/3)
- Inter: 0 (2/3)
- Atlético Madrid: 0 (2/3)
- Napoli: 0 (1/2)
- LASK: 0 (1/2)
- Viking: 0 (3/5)
- Galatasaray: 0 (3/5)
- Porto: 0 (2/4)
- RB Leipzig: 0 (1/4)
- Feyenoord: 0 (1/5)
- Sabah: 0 (0/4)
- Slovan Bratislava: 0 (1/6)
- Bodø/Glimt: 0 (0/5)
Champions League matches in October 2026
As we said, there is a longer than usual international break between September 21 and October 6, so the competition won't return until next month, with two matchdays played back to back. These are the upcoming Champions League matches next month.
Tuesday, 13 October 2026
- Lens vs Sporting CP: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Sabah vs Slavia Praha: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Arsenal vs Lille: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Inter vs Club Brugge: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Galatasaray vs Barcelona: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Viking vs Bayern München: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Villarreal vs Napoli: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
Wednesday, 14 October 2026
- Feyenoord vs Como: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- LASK vs Liverpool: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Roma vs Real Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Real Betis vs Porto: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
Tuesday, 20 October 2026
- Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Roma vs Slovan Bratislava: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Porto vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Liverpool vs Villarreal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Manchester City vs AEK Athens: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
Wednesday, 21 October 2026
- Como vs Manchester United: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Lille vs Galatasaray: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Aston Villa vs Viking: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Club Brugge vs Lens: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Bayern München vs Arsenal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Real Madrid vs Leipzig: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Real Betis vs Feyenoord: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Sporting CP vs LASK: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST