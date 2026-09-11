UEFA Champions League preliminary standings after the opening matchday

HQ

UEFA Champions League has concluded the first matchday of the league phase, and we already have a first table thanks to some bulky results from PSG (6-1), Bayern Munich (5-0), Barcelona (5-1), Manchester United (4-0) and Como (4-1), going straight to the top of the table thanks to their goal difference.

19 teams won the first round, and there were only four draws, so this is how the Champions League 2026/27 table looks like after Matchday 1. This is also how it will stay for an entire month, because a long international break is coming between September 21 and October 6, and Matchday 2 will take place in October 13-14.

UEFA Champions League 2026/27 table

Champions League table after one match with points (goals for/goals against):



PSG: 3 (6/1)

Bayern: 3 (5/0)

Barcelona: 3 (5/1)

Man Utd: 3 (4/0)

Como: 3 (4/1)

SCP: 3 (3/1)

VfB Stuttgart: 3 (3/1)

Man City: 3 (2/0)

Aston Villa: 3 (3/2)

Betis: 3 (3/2)

Lens: 3 (3/2)

Dortmund: 3 (3/2)

Liverpool: 3 (2/1)

Real Madrid: 3 (2/1)

Arsenal: 3 (1/0)

AEK: 3 (1/0)

Shakhtar Donetsk: 1 (1/1)

Roma: 1 (1/1)

Fenerbahçe: 1 (1/1)

PSV: 1 (1/1)

Villarreal: 0 (2/3)

Club Brugge: 0 (2/3)

LOSC: 0 (2/3)

Slavia Praha: 0 (2/3)

Inter: 0 (2/3)

Atlético Madrid: 0 (2/3)

Napoli: 0 (1/2)

LASK: 0 (1/2)

Viking: 0 (3/5)

Galatasaray: 0 (3/5)

Porto: 0 (2/4)

RB Leipzig: 0 (1/4)

Feyenoord: 0 (1/5)

Sabah: 0 (0/4)

Slovan Bratislava: 0 (1/6)

Bodø/Glimt: 0 (0/5)



Champions League matches in October 2026

As we said, there is a longer than usual international break between September 21 and October 6, so the competition won't return until next month, with two matchdays played back to back. These are the upcoming Champions League matches next month.

Tuesday, 13 October 2026



Lens vs Sporting CP: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Sabah vs Slavia Praha: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Arsenal vs Lille: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Atlético de Madrid vs Manchester United: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Inter vs Club Brugge: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Galatasaray vs Barcelona: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Viking vs Bayern München: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Villarreal vs Napoli: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Wednesday, 14 October 2026



Feyenoord vs Como: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



LASK vs Liverpool: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Roma vs Real Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Aston Villa vs Fenerbahçe: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Shakhtar Donetsk vs AEK Athens: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Bodø/Glimt vs Borussia Dortmund: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Real Betis vs Porto: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Slovan Bratislava vs Stuttgart: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Tuesday, 20 October 2026



Fenerbahçe vs Slavia Praha: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Sabah vs Borussia Dortmund: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Roma vs Slovan Bratislava: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Porto vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Liverpool vs Villarreal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Manchester City vs AEK Athens: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Napoli vs Bodø/Glimt: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Stuttgart vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Wednesday, 21 October 2026



Como vs Manchester United: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Lille vs Galatasaray: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST



Aston Villa vs Viking: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Club Brugge vs Lens: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Bayern München vs Arsenal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Real Madrid vs Leipzig: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Real Betis vs Feyenoord: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Sporting CP vs LASK: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

