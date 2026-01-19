UEFA Champions League matches this week for the penultimate day of the league phase

HQ

UEFA Champions League returns this week for the last two matchdays of the league phase, in two consecutive weeks in which we will know who qualifies and who leaves the competition before the knockout phases.

At the end of 2025, only four teams had confirmed qualification for the play-offs, but still unsure if they will finish in the top eight. Meanwhile, two of the 36 teams already know they are eliminated...

If you don't want to miss any action, here are the Champions League matches you can watch this week.

UEFA Champions League Matches this week:

Tuesday 20 January



Kairat Almaty vs Club Brugge: 16:30 CET, 15:30 GMT



Bodø/Glimt vs Manchester City: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Copenhagen vs Napoli: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Inter vs Arsenal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Olympiacos vs Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Real Madrid vs Monaco: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Sporting CP vs Paris Saint-Germain: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Villarreal vs Ajax: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Wednesday 21 January



Galatasaray vs Atlético de Madrid: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Qarabağ vs Frankfurt: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Atalanta vs Athletic Club: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Chelsea vs Pafos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bayern München vs Union Saint-Gilloise: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Juventus vs Benfica: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Newcastle United vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Marseille vs Liverpool: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Slavia Praha vs Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

