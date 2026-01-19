Sports
UEFA Champions League matches this week for the penultimate day of the league phase
Champions League returns in 2026 in January 20 and 21.
UEFA Champions League returns this week for the last two matchdays of the league phase, in two consecutive weeks in which we will know who qualifies and who leaves the competition before the knockout phases.
At the end of 2025, only four teams had confirmed qualification for the play-offs, but still unsure if they will finish in the top eight. Meanwhile, two of the 36 teams already know they are eliminated...
If you don't want to miss any action, here are the Champions League matches you can watch this week.
UEFA Champions League Matches this week:
Tuesday 20 January
- Kairat Almaty vs Club Brugge: 16:30 CET, 15:30 GMT
- Bodø/Glimt vs Manchester City: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Copenhagen vs Napoli: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Inter vs Arsenal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Olympiacos vs Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Real Madrid vs Monaco: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Sporting CP vs Paris Saint-Germain: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Villarreal vs Ajax: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Wednesday 21 January
- Galatasaray vs Atlético de Madrid: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Qarabağ vs Frankfurt: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Atalanta vs Athletic Club: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Chelsea vs Pafos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bayern München vs Union Saint-Gilloise: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Juventus vs Benfica: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Newcastle United vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Marseille vs Liverpool: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Slavia Praha vs Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT