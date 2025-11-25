Sports
UEFA Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday: Chelsea v Barça, Arsenal v Bayern, Atleti v Inter...
Finally, more Champions League action this week!
HQ
After the long international break with the last World Cup qualifiers, it's time for UEFA Champions League again, as matchday 5 out of 8 is played this week, between Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 November (followed by Europa League and Conference League on Thursday).
Time is starting to run out for clubs that want to secure an entrance to the knockout rounds, be it in the top 8 to go to round of 16 in March or between spots 9-24 to go to the knockout-stage play-offs in February. This is how the Champions League table is at the middle of the league phase, before this week's games...
Champions League matches on Tuesday November 25
- Ajax vs Benfica: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Galatasaray vs Union Saint-Gilloise: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Chelsea vs Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bodø/Glimt vs Juventus: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Manchester City vs Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Marseille vs Newcastle United: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Slavia Praha vs Athletic Club: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Napoli vs Qarabağ: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Champions League matches on Wednesday November 26
- Copenhagen vs Kairat Almaty: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Pafos vs Monaco: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Arsenal vs Bayern München: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Atlético de Madrid vs Inter: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Frankfurt vs Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Sporting CP vs Club Brugge: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT