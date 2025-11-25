UEFA Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday: Chelsea v Barça, Arsenal v Bayern, Atleti v Inter...

HQ

After the long international break with the last World Cup qualifiers, it's time for UEFA Champions League again, as matchday 5 out of 8 is played this week, between Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 November (followed by Europa League and Conference League on Thursday).

Time is starting to run out for clubs that want to secure an entrance to the knockout rounds, be it in the top 8 to go to round of 16 in March or between spots 9-24 to go to the knockout-stage play-offs in February. This is how the Champions League table is at the middle of the league phase, before this week's games...

Champions League matches on Tuesday November 25



Ajax vs Benfica: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Galatasaray vs Union Saint-Gilloise: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Chelsea vs Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bodø/Glimt vs Juventus: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Manchester City vs Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Marseille vs Newcastle United: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Slavia Praha vs Athletic Club: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Napoli vs Qarabağ: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Champions League matches on Wednesday November 26



Copenhagen vs Kairat Almaty: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Pafos vs Monaco: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Arsenal vs Bayern München: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Atlético de Madrid vs Inter: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Frankfurt vs Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Liverpool vs PSV Eindhoven: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Olympiacos vs Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Sporting CP vs Club Brugge: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

