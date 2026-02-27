UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League draw: Times, how to watch, and predicted duels

HQ

One of the most awaited days for football fans is here. The league phase and the knockout phase play-offs for UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League has ended, and we finally enter into the meat of the competition: the knockouts from round of 16 to the finals in May. And it starts today, with the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League draw.

It will be the same event, on Friday, February 27, in Nyon, Switzerland, at different start times:



Champions League draw: 12:00 CET, 11:00 GMT



Europa League draw: 13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT



Conference League draw: 14:00 CET, 13:00 GMT



You will be able to follow the draws live on UEFA.com, UEFA.tv and the official UEFA Champions League app.

How does the Champions League draw works

The draw will be the same for the three competitions: clubs are paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase, balls are taken out from the bowls to decide which one of the two options.

There are only two options for each of the team, so it will be like flipping a coin, 50% chances for each one... but the decision will decide which side of the bracket they fall, and all of their potential subsequent rivals before the final.

As a reminder, these are the potential duels for the draw on Friday:

Champions League



Paris Saint Germain vs. Barcelona or Chelsea



Newcastle vs. Barcelona or Chelsea





Galatasaray vs. Liverpool or Tottenham



Atleti vs. Liverpool or Tottenham





Real Madrid vs. Sporting or Manchester City



Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting or Manchester City





Atalanta vs. Arsenal or Bayern



Leverkusen vs. Arsenal or Bayern



Europa League



Ludogorets or Ferencvaros vs. Porto or Braga



Celtic or Stuttgart vs. Porto or Braga





Panathinaikos or Viktoria Plzen vs. Midtjylland or Betis



Fenerbahçe or Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland or Betis





GNK Dinamo or Genk vs. Freiburg or Roma



Brann or Bologna vs. Freiburg or Roma





PAOK or Celta vs. Lyon or Aston Villa



Lille or Crvena Zvezda vs. Lyon or Aston Villa



Conference League



Rijeka vs. Raków Częstochowa/Strasbourg



Fiorentina vs. Raków Częstochowa/Strasbourg





Sigma Olomuc vs. Larnaca/Mainz



Crystal Palace vs. Larnaca/Mainz





Lech Poznań vs. Rayo Vallecano/Shaktar Donetsk



Samsunspor vs. Rayo Vallecano/Shaktar Donetsk





Celje vs. Sparta Praha/Athens



AZ Alkmaar vs. Sparta Praha/Athens



After the draw, a brief rest before round of 16 games take place in the week of March 10-12 and March 17-19. Did you team make it into Champions League, Europa League or Conference League round of 16 this year?