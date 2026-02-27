UEFA Champions League draw LIVE: rivals for round of 16 announced

HQ

The draw for Champions League round of 16 takes place Friday morning in Nyon, Switzerland, in a live event you can follow on UEFA's website, UEFA official app, as well as you usual local Champions League TV channels (Movistar in Spain, TNT Sports in UK...).

Today is the day we know the rivals for the Champions League round of 16, to take place on March 10/11 and March 17/18, as well as the full bracket all the way to the final, meaning that we can predict which potential rival can each team meet in the way to the final.

As you may know, each team only has two choices, determined by their position in the league phase. So it will be like flipping a coin. These are the potential duels, and we will update them once they are announced live:

Champions League round of 16 draw

After a brief explanation of how the draw works, Ivan Rakitić, who won Champions League with Barcelona in 2015 (and Europa League with Sevilla in 20was invited to take the balls.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting Lisbon

Newcastle vs. FC Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea

Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool