UEFA Champions League draw LIVE: all rivals for Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG...

HQ

Time for UEFA Champions League fun to kick off with the draw, that will decide which teams will each club play. There are 36 teams qualified for the league phase, and each will play eight games with eight different teams, four home and four away, and never from the same country, to ensure more varied and exciting matches.

The draw, taking place in Monaco from 18:00 CET, 17:00 BST (streamed only on paid TV) will only use the classical balls once, to choose teams from the Pot 1, the rest will be made automathically through the computer.

Teams have been placed in four different pots, depending on their UEFA coefficient, with each team facing two opponents from each pot, to ensure everyone will have a mostly balanced league phase, facing two teams from Pot 1, with top teams like Real Madrid, PSG, Liverpool or Barcelona, as well as two teams from the lower categories, including Pot 3 and 4 where we can find teams from Kazakhstan (Kairat), Azerbaijan (Qarabağ FK), Norway (Bodø/Glimt) or Cyprus (Pafos).

We will be updating as UEFA announces the rivals, during an event that will last about one hout.

Champions League Draw. Live updates:

18:05: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin gives an award to Chelsea for their "feat" of winning all UEFA competitions (including Champions League, Europa League and Conference League), something certainly eye catching but meaning that for a few seasons, Chelsea was not good enough to qualify for Champions League, bullying much, much lower ranked rivals at Conference League last year. But congratulations Chelsea!

Champions League draw pots:

Pot 1



Real Madrid



Manchester City



Bayern München



Liverpool



PSG



Inter



Chelsea



Dortmund



Barcelona



Pot 2



Arsenal



Leverkusen



Atlético Madrid



Benfica



Atalanta



Villarreal



Juventus



Eintracht Frankfurt



Club Brugge



Pot 3



Tottenham Hotspur



PSV



Ajax



Napoli



Sporting CP



Olympiacos



Slavia Praha



FK Bodo Glimt



Olympique Marseille



Pot 4



Copenhage



Pafos



Monaco



Ferencvaros



Galatasaray SK



Kairat Almaty



Union Saint-Gilloise



Athletic



Newcastle

